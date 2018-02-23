× Suspect crashes stolen car on Hartford/West Hartford line, ends up in hospital and under arrest

WEST HARTFORD — A stolen vehicle crash closed down an intersection on the West Hartford-Hartford line Friday morning and West Hartford police arrested the driver, Andre Gaston, 20.

Police said the crash happened on Fern and North Beacon streets at around 5:30 a.m. and the intersection was closed

Police said they went to the area of Whitman Avenue and Grennan Road for a report of suspects trying to get into a vehicle. They said suspects left that area in a Jeep Cherokee, which was then seen by police on Fern Street, but they didn’t chase the Jeep.

Police said they instead deployed a tire deflation device at the intersection Fern Street and Prospect Avenue, and Gaston drove around the device and sped into Hartford before he lost control of the Jeep and crashed on Fern Street, just before North Beacon Street. Gaston hit a fence, a parked car and several garbage cans, totaling the Jeep, which was stolen out of Simsbury.

He was taken to St. Francis Hospital, complaining back pain and numbness in his legs, according to police

There were people inside the Jeep who all took off after the crash.

Gaston was charged with second-degree criminal trover, conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary, third-degree larceny, simple trespass, interfering with an officer, engaging police in a pursuit, first-degree reckless endangerment and reckless driving.