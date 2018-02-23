× Teen arrested with stolen handgun after shots fired in New London

NEW LONDON — Police say they’ve arrested Dorvensley Elissaint, 19, of New London, after multiple reports of shots fired.

Police say the reports indicated shots were fired in the area of Montauk Avenue and Mitchel Court. While officers searched the area, they found Elissaint in the rear lot of 30 Montauk Avenue in possession of a handgun.

The gun was a Sig Sauer 9mm, stolen out of Charleston, West Virginia.

Elissaint has been charged with reckless endangerment, breach of peace, and having a stolen firearm among other charges.

He was held on a $50,000 bond.