× Car crashes into stone wall and tree in Griswold, killing driver

GRISWOLD – Connecticut State Police say a local man is dead after he was ejected from his car in a late night crash.

Troopers from Troop E in Montville were dispatched to 270 Stone Hill Road in Griswold about half-past midnight on Saturday. They found a Subaru Forester that had crashed into a stone wall and a large tree in front of that home, and then come to rest in the road. The driver, 37 year old Kyle Emmerthal of Griswold had been ejected from the car. He was taken to Backus Hospital in Norwich, where he later died.

State police say debris from the crash struck and caused damage to ‘numerous areas of the exterior of the residence’, and to a vehicle parked there. The exact cause of the crash is under investigation.