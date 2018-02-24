× Former Commissioner of Consumer Protection Jonathan Harris announces run for governor

WEST HARTFORD — Former Mayor of West Hartford, State Senator, and Commissioner of Consumer Protection Jonathan Harris announced Saturday that he will be running for Governor.

Harris recently stepped down in April of 2017,so he could explore a run for office after working in the Malloy administration. He noted that he has received more contributions of $100 or less than any other Democratic candidate.

“We must end the negativity, the rock throwing and do what I’ve consistently been able to do: Bring people together and solve problems,” said Harris. He described job creation, economic development and education as the cornerstones of his campaign and administration.

First elected to office in 2001 as Mayor of West Hartford, Harris later served in the State Senate (2004-2010) and as Commissioner of Consumer Protection. He is a graduate of Brandeis University and NYU School of Law, and resides in West Hartford with his wife Lucy and their son Spencer, a recent UConn graduate.

FOX61 spoke to Harris last April on the Real Story about his interest in running for governor. Watch the full interview here.