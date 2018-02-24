× Hartford: 1 man dead following shooting; police investigating

HARTFORD – One man from Hartford is dead following a fatal shooting Saturday afternoon.

The call came in just after 12 noon on Saturday from Henry Street, between Grandview Terrace and Mountford Street, on the south side of the city. FOX61’s cameras were first on the scene. Police said that they found a man shot multiple times at the scene and brought him to the hospital were he later died.

A witness tells FOX61 photojournalist Mike Howard that they heard three shots, and Hartford police have marked off three shell casings for evidence collection. The city’s Major Crimes Division is investigating the shooting.

Police said that the incident started with an altercation outside a house. The suspect and the victim knew each other.

