Hartford Firefighters responded to two separate house fires; One possibly arson

HARTFORD — Firefighters had their hands full Saturday evening, when they responded to two separate structure fires within minutes of each other.

Chief Ortiz of Hartford Fire tweeted that all units are being used as they were dispatched to fires on Zion Street and Brook Street.

The fire on Zion Street was put out and no one was hurt.

Firefighters that responded to Brook Street, saw visible heavy smoke and flames coming out of the house.

Hartford Police were also on scene on Brook Street. Police said that this fire could possibly arson.

HPD MCD detectives investigating possible arson on Brook St pic.twitter.com/AM8cagjLkp — D/C Foley (@LtFoley) February 24, 2018

BREAKING: #hartford FD Working 2 large house fires in city. This one is on brook st @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/xkWFP47pM2 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 24, 2018

2 working fires. All resources depleted. All hands on deck. Mutual being requested from surrounding towns. — Raul Ortiz (@ortizraulHFD) February 24, 2018