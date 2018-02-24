Hundreds of athletes participate in Special Olympic Connecticut games

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EAST HARTFORD -- About 1,000 athletes gathered at Pratt and Whitney Hangar in East Hartford on Saturday morning to kick off the the 50th Special Olympic winter games with an opening ceremony. Parents and athletes said they enjoy the Special Olympics weekend. ​

"The energy is incredible everybody is so happy and so pumped up to play and they cheer each other on even the other teams they make a goal they cheer they're in competition but they're playing together​," said Sandra English, a mother of an athelte.

"I'm with all my friends and we're all playing as a team and it's just amazing," said Alex English, an athlete.

However due to the recent warm weather they had to cancel some outdoor events. All winter games alpine skiing and snowboarding events scheduled for this weekend were cancelled due to the weather conditions. Instead, powder ridge hosted party on site for Special Olympics athletes however at Eversource Energy man-made snow was created for athletes to compete in some winter sports on Saturday.