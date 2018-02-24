× Man arrested in Stratford for showing people in public his gun and making threats

STRATFORD — Police responded to a package store on Saturday after receiving calls of a man carrying a rifle and making threats.

Police arrived at Barnum Wine and Spirits on Barnum Avenue to find two men arguing.

Officers said that Brian Torres was having an argument with another man, when he went into his car, pulled out a rifle, and threatened to “blow his head off”.

Police said that Torres also made racist remarks to the man who was white.

Torres, 45, was arrested and charged with having weapons in a motor vehicle, breach of peace in the second degree, intimidation based on bias in the third degree, criminal possession of a firearm, threatening in the first degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

Torres, an already convicted felon, is being held on bond and will appear in Bridgeport court on March 9.