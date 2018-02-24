× Meriden man allegedly tries to run over Mohegan Tribal Police officer, ignites car chase

UNCASVILLE — A Meriden man is in State Police custody after he tried to run over a Mohegan Tribal officer and then started a police chase Saturday morning.

Police received a report from Mohegan Tribal police saying that an officer in uniformed attempted to stop the man while investigating an assault that occurred on tribe property.

Tribal police said the man in his SUV tried to run over the officer and then fled the casino grounds.

State Police found that the car was registered in Meriden. A trooper from State Police Troop E barracks tried to pulled over the SUV on I-395 northbound. However the suspect’s car sped off as soon as the state trooper pulled up behind them on the side of the road.

Police said that the SUV reached speeds of over 100 MPH on Route 2 westbound.

After a prolonged police chase, the SUV finally ended up hitting a tree causing the car to come to a stop on Route 87 in Lebanon. The driver was identified as Justin Eccelston who was taken to the hospital for possible injuries.

Police searched the car and found a substantial amount of marijuana inside, said police.

Eccleston, 22, was released from the hospital and arrested. He is charged with reckless endangerment, possession with intent to sell, possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Driving while under the influence, reckless driving, and engaging in pursuit.

Eccleston will be in court March 8.