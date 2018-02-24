× Middlesex Hospital still helping patients in temporary Emergency Department

MIDDLETOWN — In the fallout from Thursday’s car crash and fire, Middlesex Hospital opened the Temporary Emergency Department to help those who still are in medical need.

A spokesperson from the hospital said that dozen of patients have been helped since the temporary establishment opened Friday. The normal location still remains closed until further notice and the Hospital is still not receiving patients.

The city of Middletown and Middlesex Hospital staff were at the Hospital Saturday helping patients and visitors.

Patients who visit the Hospital’s temporary Emergency Department space should drive to the main entrance of the Hospital. A security officer will be there to greet them, and they will be escorted to level A of the Hospital’s parking garage.

Anyone who has an immediate emergency should always call 9-1-1. An ambulance will bring them to the next nearest emergency department.