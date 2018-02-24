× Police investigating fatal hit and run crash in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — Police are investigating a fatal hit and run that killed one man Saturday night.

Bridgeport Police spokesperson Av Harris said police responded to Park Avenue and Olive Street to find a man struck and trapped underneath a car.

There were four occupants inside the car when it crashed but the driver came back to the scene of the accident, said Harris.

Officials said the victim passed away from their injuries. The man has not been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.