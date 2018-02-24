× Reopened campgrounds, more lifeguards to be funded at state parks

HARTFORD — State officials are making plans to reopen shuttered campgrounds, expand lifeguard coverage and hire more seasonal workers.

It will mark the first time in two years the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has had the financial resources to take such steps.

State budget problems had forced the agency to scale back on summer staffing, park schedules and campground offerings, prompting the General Assembly to come up with the Passport to Parks initiative.

The revenue will come from a new $10 fee on two-year motor vehicle registrations. In return, residents with valid state license plates will now be able access all state parks for free.

There are concerns from park advocates that lawmakers want to divert some of the money.