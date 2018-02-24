Icy spots for Sunday commute; big storm on the horizon???

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It's been pretty wet the past couple of days with repeated shots of rain. More is expected, as a warm front lifts north of our area this afternoon. The heaviest of the rain should be before 10pm Saturday. After that, a brief break is expected before more rain moves in. With temps falling, a change to mixed precip is possible as we head into the morning hours. It could get icy in the northern half of the state, so be careful driving.

After this moves out, high pressure will build in, and temps will rebound into the 50s all week. This should be rather pleasant, with the sun feeling exceptionally warm when the wind is not blowing.

Unfortunately, all eyes will be watching the evolution of a storm on Friday. This has all the makings to be a major Nor'easter-type storm. With a strong blocking high pressure center to the north, this storm will have trouble moving out of the region. The only real question - is how much cold air we have available. A sufficiently cold airmass could mean a major winter storm. Warmer air would mean a mix, or rain. We will monitor the evolution of this storm closely.

SATURDAY: Mix sun and clouds, mild. Rain developing in the evening. High: Low 50s.

SUNDAY: Rain (may start as a mix of sleet/snow/freezing rain, especially in northern Connecticut). High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low-mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: Near 50.

