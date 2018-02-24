× What’s next for schools and teachers after the Parkland school shooting?

HARTFORD – President Trump has suggested arming teachers in schools to help stop events like the Parkland, Florida school shooting from happening again. But are there things teachers can do to head off these events, long before *anyone* reaches for a weapon?

Saturday morning, FOX61’s Ben Goldman talked with Professor Anthony Johnston of the University of Saint Joseph’s School of Education about school security, the future of schools, “zero tolerance”, and what we need to teach aspiring teachers.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video