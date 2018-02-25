×

BRISTOL — Over 400 people came out to Bristol Central High school to do Push ups for Patriots.

It’s the fourth year the school has held the event to raise money for the Semper Fi Fund.

“Our cause is to help wounded critically ill and injured service men as they transition back in to the community such as this one and across America,” said John Ploskonka of the Semper Fi Fund.

The goal is to do 10 push-ups every minute over the 24 hour period.

“People are tired but they are still sticking with it,” said Ryan Broderick, assistant principal. “It’s just a testament to them. We have great kids in this school and town and we are happy they represent us so well.”

Broderick says their goal was to raise over $5000 this year. Over the past three, they have donated over $10,000 to help wounded veterans.

“It’s really important for our youth and really for our adults to understand the importance of service,” said Broderick. “We have so many young men and women who in some cases give us the ultimate sacrifice so for us to work hard and raise money for such a good cause is really important.”

Push-ups for Patriots was started 10 years ago at Avon Old Farms. Organizers hope the event will become a fundraiser found at schools across the country one day.

You can donate to the Bristol Central High School Push-ups for Patriots efforts by logging on to semperfifund.org and searching “Push-ups for Patriots.”