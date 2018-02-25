Almost 200 hundred people audition to sing national anthem for the Hartford Yard Goats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- On Saturday morning the Hartford Yard Goats held auditions for a crowd of eager fans who hope to earn their chance to sing the national anthem at home games.

175 singers of all ages turn out to Dunkin' Donuts Park to audition for the limited number of spots for the 2018 season.

Mike Doran, a father of two, was on the hopeful participants in attendance.

"Huge baseball, as is the whole family and, you know, I thought it be fun to do!" Doran said of the opportunity.

Staff of the Yard Goats will reach out to anyone of the contestants who were picked throughout the season, to perform at the ball park.

The Hartford Yard Goats will open the 2018 season on Thursday, April 5 (7:05 PM) at Dunkin’ Donuts Park against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats (Toronto Blue Jays affiliate).

Season tickets, ticket packages, and luxury suites are now on sale by calling the box office at 860-246-4628. Individual game tickets will go on sale on February 9th.