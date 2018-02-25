× Cheshire student arrested for threat against school

CHESHIRE — A student at Cheshire High School was arrested Sunday after officials said a threat was made against the school.

In an email to parents, posted Sunday in a Cheshire Community forum on Facebook, Jeff Solan, superintendent of schools, said the threat was “serious but generic.” The threat did not identify specific individuals or schools. The school said no weapons were recovered and the student was incarcerated.

Police said, “A student of the Cheshire High School has been arrested, charged with Threatening in the First Degree, and remanded to custody based on comments made by this student. There will be an increased police presence at CHS. This is an ongoing investigation. There is no further information at this time.

Solan said there was no threat to the school community at this time.