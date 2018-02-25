Rain continues Sunday, Warm week ahead, Big storm Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Icy conditions are expected over the next few hours in the northern half of CT, before seeing temps warm up and a changeover back to all rain occurs. Rain should taper off by the early evening, with clouds sticking around into the overnight hours.

After this storm exits, high pressure will bring significantly warmer temps into the area. Expect highs near 60 on Wednesday with lots of sun expected through Thursday.

A major coastal storm is forecast to develop for Friday. This storm will bring heavy, flooding rainfall and windy conditions. However, if the storm were to jog south and there were more cold air in place, this could have all the makings of a major snowstorm. We will have to monitor the evolution closely, but current guidance is suggesting rain (right now... that could change!).

Forecast Details:

SUNDAY: Rain (may start as a mix of sleet/snow/freezing rain, especially in northern Connecticut). High: Near 40.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low-mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow Mix: High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain/Snow Mix: High: Low 40s.

