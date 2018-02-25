The Real Story – MGM Springfield

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Uri Clinton, Senior VP and Deputy Gen. Counsel, MGM Resorts discusses the company's objection to the legislature's approval of a plan (by the tribal operators of the Foxwoods and Mohegan Sun casinos) to open a third casino in East Windsor. That plan has been delayed because the US Department of the Interior has not yet made a decision on whether to approve it. Clinton rejects the suggestion by Sen. Blumenthal that MGM, which is opening a new casino in Springfield this year, and hopes to build another one in Bridgeport, is behind the delay.