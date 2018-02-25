Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Prof. Matthew Schmidt, Professor at the University of New Haven, National Security and Political Science - An expert on Russia, we discuss the recent indictments of 13 Russian nationals and 3 Russian Corporations in the government's probe of election meddling. It's alleged that the individuals came to the U.S., posed as Americans, and recruited real Americans to influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election, their goal: To hurt Hillary Clinton's campaign, and help Donald Trump's. Prof. Schmidt explains why he believes that Vladimir Putin is happy they were caught.