The Real Story – Sen. Richard Blumenthal

HARTFORD -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal reacts to President Trump's gun proposals, in the wake of the Florida school shooting, including arming a group of teachers, to provide extra security and deter would-be attackers. We also discuss the latest developments in the "Russia" probe, and the deadly flu outbreak. Blumenthal is among a group of senators proposing a $1B investment in research toward development of a universal flu vaccine that would be effective against more than one strain of the flu.