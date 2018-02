Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef Addy Vargas-Salazar’s life purpose is to make sure you are engaging a healthy lifestyle. And that starts with what you are eating. The owner of “Mojo Nuevo Latin Cuisine” in Waterbury talks with Stan about her journey, from the Dominican Republic to respected entrepreneur and health advocate.

We’ll also talk about how to reduce high blood pressure, start- and-sustain a nutritious meal plan – and get some quick tips for a health-conscious kitchen.

