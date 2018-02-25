Tornado, flooding leads to multiple deaths in Kentucky

Simspon County, KY (WSMV) — Authorities confirmed that one person died in Simpson County, Kentucky Saturday due to flooding. Around 2:20 p.m., the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle was submerged in Drake’s Creek near the low water crossing of Kenny Perry Drive. A man was found in a submerged vehicle. Simpson County Fire and Rescue were able to recovered the man, but he was deceased. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

In Logan County, authorities confirmed that a possible tornado led to one death overnight. Dallas J. Combs, 79, of Adairville, was killed when his home on Dot Road was destroyed in the storm, while his wife sustained severe injuries when the home collapsed on her. John Combs, 79, was outside the home when the tornado hit, and he suffered minor injuries.

Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin confirmed the deaths on Twitter.

A possible tornado touchdown in Christian County destroyed units at the Eagle Crossing Apartments in Hopkinsville, Kentucky. Three people were transported to area hospitals with minor injuries, while several others were treated on the scene by EMS.

As many as 14 people were displaced by the possible tornado. They were provided shelter by the Hopkinsville Parks and Recreation Department, as well as the Red Cross.