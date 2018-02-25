× UConn, Yale among colleges telling student protesters: don’t worry about admission

STORRS – The University of Connecticut is among dozens of colleges and universities telling high school students to relax: if they face discipline for participating in gun control demonstrations, it won’t affect their chances of admission.

Nearly 50 schools including Yale, Dartmouth and UCLA have taken to social media to reassure the students. UConn and Yale tweeted their statements out on Saturday.

Several applauded the teenagers’ activism.

UConn would like to assure students who have applied or been admitted to the University that disciplinary action associated with participation in peaceful protests will not affect your admission decision in any way. — UConn (@UConn) February 24, 2018

The Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S., many being promoted with the hashtag #MarchForOurLives.

A Texas school superintendent said students faced a three-day, out-of-school suspension if they joined the protests. Another in Wisconsin said students could be excused with parental consent.

Buzzfeed first reported the messages being posted by college admissions offices.

Here at @Yale, we are proud to support all students for participating in peaceful walkouts for gun control or other causes, and we will not rescind admissions decisions for students who do so regardless of any school’s disciplinary policy. Read more here:https://t.co/dX863n8v1K pic.twitter.com/Zixpoj3L1P — Yale Admissions (@YaleUGA) February 24, 2018

Dartmouth supports active citizenship and applauds students’ expression of their beliefs. pic.twitter.com/TlcKcQIxQ1 — Dartmouth (@dartmouth) February 23, 2018