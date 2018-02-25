UConn, Yale among colleges telling student protesters: don’t worry about admission
STORRS – The University of Connecticut is among dozens of colleges and universities telling high school students to relax: if they face discipline for participating in gun control demonstrations, it won’t affect their chances of admission.
Nearly 50 schools including Yale, Dartmouth and UCLA have taken to social media to reassure the students. UConn and Yale tweeted their statements out on Saturday.
Several applauded the teenagers’ activism.
The Feb. 14 mass shooting at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead has sparked calls for walkouts, sit-ins and other actions on school campuses across the U.S., many being promoted with the hashtag #MarchForOurLives.
A Texas school superintendent said students faced a three-day, out-of-school suspension if they joined the protests. Another in Wisconsin said students could be excused with parental consent.
Buzzfeed first reported the messages being posted by college admissions offices.