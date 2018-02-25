Yale students plant seeds for grassroots gun control movement

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW HAVEN -- Sunday night, students at Yale University held a vigil for the victims of the Stoneman Douglass mass shooting in Parkland, Florida.

Those connected to the event and other incidents of gun violence spoke to dozens of students.

"We wanted to really focus of people who have been affected and really give people time to mourn and come together," says Carrie Mannino an organizer for the event.

The night wasn't only about grieving.

Organizers say the vigil is the beginning of a potential grassroots movement aimed at changing the status quo. They plan on tackling issues such as police brutality to demanding action action on a concealed carry reciprocity bill that is currently awaiting a U.S. Senate vote.

"Some sort of organizing," exclaims Ananya Kumar-Banerjee, a freshman who is looking to get her fellow students energized. "Some way to get in direct contact with our representatives and say this is an issue that matters to us. This is an issue we care about and it's not something we're going to let go."

Kumar-Banerjee says the group plans on phone banking, conducting walk-outs and participating in marches in the upcoming weeks.