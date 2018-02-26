× 2 students arrested for threats at Sheehan High School

WALLINGFORD — Police said a second person was arrested for threats at Sheehan High School.

On Monday, following an investigation, Wallingford police said a 16-year-old male was arrested for breach of peace. On Friday, police said the student was walking by a classroom and yelled an alarming statement inside, which disrupted the class and caused students to secure the classroom door.

This is the second arrest police made regarding threats to the school.

On February 21, police said they received a complaint from a parent of a Sheehan High School student who reported that a threatening message was written on a white board in a classroom.

“It was learned that the message was written on a whiteboard in a classroom that was used by media students after school on February 20th. The message was seen by several students after it was written, however no one reported it,” police said.

Police said the message was erased Wednesday morning prior to the start of school.

“A 15-year-old female student confessed to writing the message,” police said. “The student stated it was written out of frustration, and she was writing her personal feelings out. She stated it was not directed at anyone specific.”

The student was arrested and issued a juvenile summons to appear in New Haven Superior Court. The student has also been suspended from school.

“The police department wishes to remind parents to talk with their children and reiterate that something they may see as a joke or prank may be interpreted differently by someone else, which can result in a suspension, expulsion, and/or arrest,” police said.