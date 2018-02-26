× Actor, comedian Kevin Smith suffers massive heart attack

LOS ANGELES — Kevin Smith (Clerks) told fans on Twitter about a massive heart attack he suffered Sunday, and his close call with death.

“After the first show this evening, I had a massive heart attack”, he wrote on Twitter early Monday morning.

Smith tweeted the picture of himself along with praise for the doctor who saved his life. He performed one show on Sunday night, and was slated to do another one, But, he said said had he not cancelled that second show, he would have died.

The doctor told him that he had 100% blockage of his LAD artery (some call it the Widow-Maker).

We’re all wishing Smith a speedy recovery!

