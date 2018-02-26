Connecticut officials unveil new opioid awareness campaign

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW BRITAIN --Connecticut officials are launching a statewide public awareness campaign to help link health care providers, pharmacists and others with the resources they need to address the state's opioid abuse problem.

Governor Dannel Malloy and several state commissions on Monday unveiled a new public service announcement, which urges people to visit www.drugfreect.org .

The Change the Script campaign also includes educational materials to be distributed by the state to local health departments, local prevention councils and others about prevention, treatment and recovery options.

Change the Script messages will soon be seen on billboards and busses, as well as in television, radio, print, and online advertising.

Department of Public Health Commissioner Raul Pino says he hopes the materials will encourage a larger dialogue between patients and prescribers when addressing pain management.

FOX61 spoke exclusively with Jerry Ortiz who has been in and out of rehab nine times.

He is battling an addiction to heroin and said the stigma around addicts make it that much harder to get sober.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***