Cyber attack targets computers across 12 state agencies

HARTFORD — A cyber attack starting Friday afternoon prompted quick action by several state agencies.

Officials say starting late Friday afternoon, the State’s security monitoring alerted the Department of administrative Services about suspicious activity that matched a ransomware virus.

The DAS team began to work with the agencies that were targeted. The total number of infected machines were around 160 across 12 agencies.

The state mobilized the IT workforce, and alerted agencies to the issues.

Normal patching and antivirus protections protected most of the machines.

DAS says they have no reports of files being encrypted or any data loss.

Officials say they have security resources monitoring for any additional signs of the virus this morning.