× East Haven man sentenced to jail for mother’s assault

EAST HAVEN — A Connecticut man who police say assaulted his mother before his arrest inside a church has been sentenced to 60 days in jail.

The New Haven Register reports 34-year-old Ryan Champlin, of East Haven, was sentenced after pleading guilty to reduced charges of assault and interfering with an emergency call.

Police arrested Champlin Jan. 23 after responding to a domestic dispute at his home. Champlin’s mother told officers she and her son had been arguing, and he grabbed the phone as she attempted to call 911 and struck her with it several times.

She treated at a hospital with serious injuries that are not life-threatening.

Police say the Rev. Care Goodstal Spinks confronted officers when they took Champlin into custody. Spinks later resigned from her post.