Florida woman accused of fatally shooting fiancé's dog after man reportedly refused to crack her back

FLORIDA — A Florida woman has been charged with aggravated cruelty to animals after police said she fatally shot her fiancé’s dog following an argument with him.

According to Fox News, Giselle Taylor, 27, was arguing with her fiancé on Friday because he refused to crack her back.

Police reportedly said Taylor took a loaded pistol from their garage and walked inside with it to scare her fiancé.

After not receiving the response she wanted from her fiance, police said Taylor then fatally shot the two-year-old Boxer.

Taylor drove away from their house but was then stopped by police and was booked into the county jail early Friday and released on a $5,000 bond.