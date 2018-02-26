× Groton police officer injured during traffic stop

GROTON — Police confirm one of their own was injured during a traffic stop overnight after he was pulled at least 1/4 of a mile down the road.

The Deputy Chief of Groton police says that just before 4 a.m., the officer suspected that the person had narcotics in the car.

The suspect tried to flee. Some type of physical altercation broke out, and the suspect managed to get back inside his car to flee the scene. The officer wound up being half in, half out of the car for 1/4 of a mile down the road.

Other officers chased the suspect, and then finally took him into custody in New London.

The injured officer was treated for non-life threatening injuries and then was released.