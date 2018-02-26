× Hartford homicide victim identified, police investigating

HARTFORD — Hartford Police have released the name of the man who was shot on Henry Street Saturday, who later died.

Police say Eduardo Anges, 37, resided at 39 Henry Street when the shots rang out.

The call came in just after 12 p.m. on Saturday from Henry Street, between Grandview Terrace and Mountford Street, on the south side of the city. Police said that they found a man shot multiple times at the scene and brought him to the hospital were he later died.

A witness tells FOX61 photojournalist Mike Howard that they heard three shots, and Hartford police have marked off three shell casings for evidence collection. The city’s Major Crimes Division is investigating the shooting.

Police said that the incident started with an altercation outside a house. The suspect and the victim knew each other.

Police are still investigating.

Business owner up street tells me he heard 3 shots @FOX61News #Hartford pic.twitter.com/FHd5qBQv4n — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) February 24, 2018