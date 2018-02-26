× Illinois governor demonstrates diversity by drinking chocolate milk

ILLINOIS — Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner demonstrated his commitment to workplace diversity by drinking a glass of chocolate milk.

During a Black History Month event focused on workplace diversity, Rauner was joined onstage by Tyronne Stoudemire, Hyatt Hotels’ vice president of global diversity.

Stoudemire, who is black, poured Rauner a glass of milk which he said represents the white men at the top of most organizations, according to Fox News.

Stoudemire then added chocolate syrup to “represent diversity”as it sank to the bottom of the glass.

“When you look at most organizations, diversity sits at the bottom of the organization,” Stoudemire said. “You don’t get inclusion until you actually stir it up,” he said, and prompted Rauner to start stirring.

Illinois Gov. Bruce Rauner drinks chocolate milk to prove diversity is needed in the workplace. “It’s really, really good. Diversity!” pic.twitter.com/RQkPDf0XCt — Based Monitored 🇺🇸🇮🇪 (@BasedMonitored) February 22, 2018

“It’s really, really good,” Rauner said after taking a sip. “Diversity!”

According to Fox News, Stoudemire said that he used the chocolate milk as an example to show the lack of diversity at top Fortune 500 companies.

