Lawmakers say school threats will result in jail time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- Lately, school threats have become a common thing in Connecticut.

Just this past week communities in Durham, Wallingford and Cheshire have responded to threats made against schools.

State senator Tony Hwang said this issue is a serious matter and the threats should be viewed as a terroristic act. He said in the last session lawmakers passed a statue saying threats to schools will now receive punishments that will include jail time.

"Threatening in the second degree now becomes a class-D felony and threatening in the first degree becomes a class-C felony," said senator Hwang.

Patrice McCarthy, who is with the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education says effective chance should stem from the school's environment.

"We are working with the community leaders, working with parents and working with the school board members so that the policy and procedures are in place in each district so that these issues are addressed," said McCarthy.

"We will do everything in our power to ensure that they will be safe," said Senator Hwang. "And that the only thing they should be concerned about is studying hard and doing the best and learning for their future."