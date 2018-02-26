Mild temps this week; Major storm potential Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

High pressure will bring significantly warmer temps into the area this week. Expect highs near 60 on Wednesday with lots of sun expected through Thursday.

A major coastal storm is forecast to develop for Friday. This storm will bring heavy, flooding rainfall and windy conditions. However, if the storm were to jog south and there were more cold air in place, this could have all the makings of a major snowstorm. We will have to monitor the evolution closely, but current guidance is suggesting rain (right now... that could change!).

Forecast Details:

MONDAY: Partly cloudy, mild. High: Low-mid 50s.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. High: Low-mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny. Low-mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy, chance showers. High: Near 50.

FRIDAY: Rain/Snow Mix: High: Upper 30s.

SATURDAY: Rain/Snow Mix: High: Low 40s.

