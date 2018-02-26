Mother of 2 fatally shot for tax return money; 3 suspects arrested

Emergency responders found 27-year-old Keiauna Davis with a gunshot wound shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday in Wilkinsburg. Allegheny County homicide investigators say she had been approached by two men in a vehicle in an apparent robbery attempt and was hit by gunfire.

Authorities allege that a co-worker found out that Davis was carrying $3,000 in tax refund money and conspired with the others to rob her as she left work.

Police late Friday obtained arrest warrants for 21-year-old Dane Taylor, 21-year-old Laya Whitley and 23-year-old Kaijin Scott on homicide, robbery, and other charges. Court documents don’t list defense attorneys who could respond to the charges.