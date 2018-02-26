‘Stop the Bleed’ campaign makes its way to Manchester High School

MANCHESTER — It’s known as Bleedingcontrol.org, a nationwide initiative geared to educate and give hands-on training to people in hopes of helping victims in the early moments of an emergency.

For the first time, the Manchester Fire Department brought their experts into Manchester High School to teach students at the Medical Careers Academy, the proper techniques of how to “Stop the Bleed”.

“What we’re trying to do is empower the general public to take action and get involved before emergency services arrive,” said Battalion Chief Josh Beaulieu from Manchester Fire.

Beaulieu brought “Stop the Bleed” kits to the classroom and taught students how to use pressure dressing, tourniquets and how to properly do wound packing.

“If we have a mass casualty, a mass shooting, or even an accident,” Beaulieu said, “it requires quick action by the public to stop the bleeding and this is what we’re teaching people.”

Mark Ruede, an assistant principal at Manchester High School who also overseas the Medical Careers Academy at the school said, “having someone who is skilled and trained to respond, even if it’s an initial response before paramedics arrive, is the difference between life and death.”

Riley Johnson, a Manchester High School junior who said she hopes to go into the sports medicine field said of the training, “if you’re in a situation where it is necessary I would have knowledge in what to do.”

The students will be offered another class in mid March, and the fire department is offering a “Stop the Bleed” class for the public on March 31st.

For information about national “Stop the Bleed” training day, click here.