TEDxWesleyanU to bring international speakers to Middletown

Posted 10:52 AM, February 26, 2018, by , Updated at 10:56AM, February 26, 2018

MIDDLETOWN -- Millions of people watch TED Talks online every year, and now people in Connecticut can join in on the excitement.

Several Wesleyan students are bringing TED-inspired talks to Middletown in April!

Speakers include CNN anchor Maris Santana, State Rep. Matthew Lesser, and Writer Lily Herman.

TEDxWesleyanU is a licensed TED event set for April 7, 2018.

Tickets for the public go on sale on March 1 at midnight on http://tedxwesleyanu.com/ .

