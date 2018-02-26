TEDxWesleyanU to bring international speakers to Middletown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN -- Millions of people watch TED Talks online every year, and now people in Connecticut can join in on the excitement.

Several Wesleyan students are bringing TED-inspired talks to Middletown in April!

Speakers include CNN anchor Maris Santana, State Rep. Matthew Lesser, and Writer Lily Herman.

TEDxWesleyanU is a licensed TED event set for April 7, 2018.

Tickets for the public go on sale on March 1 at midnight on http://tedxwesleyanu.com/ .

TED is a global community, welcoming people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world. They believe in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the world!

10 Days of Speakers, Day 6: Sharon Belden Castonguay, Director, Gordon Career Center Tickets go on sale on March 1st at midnight! https://t.co/qDVyF5G9Fm pic.twitter.com/Oc6apxMoXQ — TEDxWesleyanU (@TEDxWesleyanU) February 26, 2018

10 Days of Speakers Day Five: @Sallome, Executive Dream Director, The Future Project Tickets go on sale March 1st at midnight! pic.twitter.com/CVoQPz9wOs — TEDxWesleyanU (@TEDxWesleyanU) February 25, 2018

10 Days of Speakers Day Four:

Matthew Lesser ‘08, CT State Representative Tickets go on sale March 1st at midnight! pic.twitter.com/Jv0q8iX2o4 — TEDxWesleyanU (@TEDxWesleyanU) February 23, 2018

10 Days of Speakers Day Three: @lkherman ‘16, writer, activist—refinery 29, Teen Vogue, Allure Tickets go on sale March 1st at midnight! pic.twitter.com/U7fLTeUUMR — TEDxWesleyanU (@TEDxWesleyanU) February 22, 2018

10 Days of Speakers Day Two:

Dr. Lucy Hutner, women’s reproductive mental health psychiatrist. Tickets go on sale March 1st at midnight! pic.twitter.com/ZK3G4nrWGo — TEDxWesleyanU (@TEDxWesleyanU) February 22, 2018

TEDxWesleyanU’s first speaker: Maria Santana ‘98, anchor and correspondent, CNN en Español. Tickets go on sale March 1 at midnight! pic.twitter.com/ivRaRmO25p — TEDxWesleyanU (@TEDxWesleyanU) February 20, 2018