TEDxWesleyanU to bring international speakers to Middletown

MIDDLETOWN -- Millions of people watch TED Talks online every year, and now people in Connecticut can join in on the excitement.
Several Wesleyan students are bringing TED-inspired talks to Middletown in April!
Speakers include CNN anchor Maris Santana, State Rep. Matthew Lesser, and Writer Lily Herman.
TEDxWesleyanU is a licensed TED event set for April 7, 2018.
Tickets for the public go on sale on March 1 at midnight on http://tedxwesleyanu.com/ .
TED is a global community, welcoming people from every discipline and culture who seek a deeper understanding of the world. They believe in the power of ideas to change attitudes, lives and, ultimately, the world!
