Teen thanks first responders for saving her life in Florida school shooting

POMPANO BEACH, FL -- A student victim of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting is speaking out.

17-year-old Maddy Wilford was shot multiple times during the shooting attack that left 17 people dead at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on February 14th.

Wilford fought back tears alongside her parents during a press conference at Broward Health North Medical Center on Monday. Maddy and her parents praised doctors and first responders for saving her life.

"I'd just like to say that I'm so grateful to be here, and it wouldn't be possible without those officers and first responders and these amazing doctors, especially all of the love that everyone has sent,” Maddy said.

Doctors described Maddy as pale and unresponsive when she was brought to the emergency room with massive bleeding on Valentine's Day.

The high school junior's injuries were the result of at least three gunshot wounds to the chest, abdomen and upper right arm. After several surgeries, doctors said Maddy is making a quick recovery and is very lucky to be alive.

Maddy, who plays for her school’s basketball team, said she is encouraged by the public support.

“I was just sitting on my couch today thinking about all the letters and gifts everyone has given,” she said.

Maddy was discharged last Wednesday.

Her hospital stay lasted less than seven days.

Maddy’s mother, Missy Wilford, said she hopes some good can come of this tragedy.

"My heart is so full with gratitude for all those have helped Madeleine and all the other victims,” Missy said.

“I see this as, yes, it is a tragedy, but I would like to try to find a way to find the positive."

Doctors believe Maddy will be back on the court playing basketball for her school next season.