The Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show kicks off this weekend at the Connecticut Convention Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD — The largest and longest running home and remodeling show returns to the Connecticut Convention Center this weekend. From March 2nd through March 4th, attendees to the 71st Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show will be able to view over 400 exhibits, have the opportunity to speak with vendors and learn great tips from design professionals.

Eric Person, the CEO of the Home Builders & Remodelers Association of Central Connecticut, and Liz Kovia, the 2018 Home Show Chair from Nordic Builders of Tolland, were in the studio to tell us all about what to expect at this year's show.

You can join us at the Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show for the FOX61 House Party on Friday, March 2nd from 3pm-7pm and enter for your chance to win a TV from P.C. Richard and Son. Plus meet the news team all weekend at booth #603.

To purchase tickets to the Connecticut Home & Remodeling Show click here