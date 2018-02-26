× TV personality Steve Wilkos ‘speeding and swerving’ prior to DUI crash

DARIEN — Prior to the crash, TV personality Steve Wilkos, forced other drivers on the road out of his way before he slammed into a utility pole, according to TMZ.

TMZ said witnesses told police that Wilkos was speeding and swerving and two vehicles had to pull off to the side of the road.

According to TMZ, one witness said she saw Wilkos speed out of sight then heard a “big boom and saw the power lines shake.”

Police said on January 21st, around 4:20 p.m., an officer came across a one-car crash on West Avenue in the area of Turnabout Lane.

The only occupant was Wilkos. Due to the severity of the accident, and Wilkos’ injuries, he was taken to Stamford Hospital for treatment for further evaluation and treatment.

He confessed to TMZ: ‘Over the course of my life, I have been struggling with bouts of depression and on the day of my accident, I had a complete lapse in judgment which resulted in me drinking and getting behind the wheel of my car.’

