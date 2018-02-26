US Marshal shot and suspect barricaded in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A US Marshal was shot Monday morning while serving a search warrant in the north St. Louis County municipality of Glasgow Village. A source tells FOX 2 that the officer is, "OK." He was shot in the chest, but a bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. The officer is currently at the hospital for observation.
Officers with the Fugitive Task Force were serving the warrant in the 10300 block of Durness Monday morning. The US Marshalls Service tells FOX 2 that the suspect fired shots at the officers when they exited their vehicles.
The US Marshals returned fire. The suspect is currently barricaded inside the home. Police and the suspect are currently engaged in a standoff.
There is a heavy police presence in the area. Staging for the incident is located nearby at the intersection of Lilac and Spring Garden.
