US Marshal shot and suspect barricaded in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS, MO — A US Marshal was shot Monday morning while serving a search warrant in the north St. Louis County municipality of Glasgow Village. A source tells FOX 2 that the officer is, "OK." He was shot in the chest, but a bulletproof vest stopped the bullet. The officer is currently at the hospital for observation.

Officers with the Fugitive Task Force were serving the warrant in the 10300 block of Durness Monday morning. The US Marshalls Service tells FOX 2 that the suspect fired shots at the officers when they exited their vehicles.

Just arriving to the scene...@stlcountypd Tactical Operations Unit. It’s believed the person who shot the US Marshall in barricaded inside a home. @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/V1oOxAAkjz — Mike Colombo (@Mike_Colombo) February 26, 2018

BREAKING: US Marshall shot while serving a warrant in Bellfontaine Neighbors. He’s been rushed to the hospital. No word on his condition. Follow here for updates @FOX2now pic.twitter.com/mAqg4VcX3j — Mike Colombo (@Mike_Colombo) February 26, 2018

The US Marshals returned fire. The suspect is currently barricaded inside the home. Police and the suspect are currently engaged in a standoff.

There is a heavy police presence in the area. Staging for the incident is located nearby at the intersection of Lilac and Spring Garden.

