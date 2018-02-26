Welsh bar gives patrons 25% off if they ditch cell phones at the door

WREXHAM, Wales — It’s a pretty good deal. A pub called “The Fat Boar” in Wales is offering 25% off their food bill if they are willing to hand in their cell phones at the door, and enjoy an evening without checking social media.

The idea is called “Mobile Free Monday”, and it’s the brain child of Fat Board Director Rich Watkin, according to Daily Mail.

The idea prompted an instant, and positive, reaction on social media with mroe than 100 comments posted within the first hour with many customers challening one another to try it.

A video posted on the pub’s facebook page explains how customers’ phones would safely be locked away in cash boxes on their tables with staff looking after the keys.

Sound like a deal?

