1 dead in Naugatuck crash

NAUGATUCK — One person was killed Tuesday in a crash that closed a road.

Emergency crews were called out to Gunntown Rd in the area Towantic Hill Rd. around 11:15 a.m.

Both vehicles were only occupied by the driver. One person was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gunntown Road was expected to be closed through the afternoon.

The Naugatuck Valley Regional Accident Reconstruction Unit is investigating the collision.