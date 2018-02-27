11 ill after suspicious letter arrives at military base

ARLINGTON, Va. — 11 people fell ill after a suspicious letter was opened in an administrative building at Joint Base Fort Myer-Henderson Hall in Arlington, Virginia, on Tuesday, according to the Arlington County Fire Department.

Of the 11 individuals who felt ill, three were transported to a local hospital and are in a stable condition, a spokesperson for the department said.

The spokeperson said the incident response is being scaled back, however, the investigation remains ongoing.

A corporal, gunnery sergeant and a colonel all exhibited symptoms of a burning sensation on their hands and face, according to Specialist Nicholas Hodges who spoke to CNN from the base.

One individual had a nose bleed.

It is unclear at this time whether the letter was opened and who exactly handled it.

The incident occurred in the 1 p.m. hour in building 29, known as Henderson Hall, where Marines and civilians work.

A spokesperson for Arlington Fire Department told CNN they are assisting in the matter.