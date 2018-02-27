Amity Middle School in Bethany aims to spark a change

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BETHANY -- Students at Amity Middle School in Bethany are experimenting with a new kind of assignment, one that takes global issues, and presents them to the community hoping to spark a change.

"We have a chance to show people how bad of issues these are across the globe, and we want to stop them," said seventh grader Amaan Malik. "We can show people that they can help."

The students said they are hoping their projects inspire others to get involved.

"It's really exciting to be able to spread the news that we need take a stand against these issue," said seventh grader, Grace Lupoli.

155 seventh graders will be presenting on various topics Tuesday night.

"They picked their issue, and how they wanted to present it," said Marissa Nall, a seventh grade social studies teacher.

From gender equality, to environmental protection, to terrorism, and so many more.

"The kids have really taken ownership and accountability over the project, and really see that they can make an impact, which ultimately is the purpose behind why we are doing this," said Greg Murphy, a special education teacher at the middle school.

There are 70 groups, and each group tackled a different topic. The students had to research the topic, figure out what is currently being done, and come up with their own solutions to the problem. One group for instance, created care packages for refugees.

"School, a lot of times, it's doing work, and handing it in, and it sort of ends there," said seventh grade social studies teacher, Jenn Schuchat. "This is a chance for them to have recognition, which I think is important."

Teachers hope this assignment will inspire the students to make a difference outside of the classroom.

"It will have applicability to the community, and to their lives," said Nall. "Teach them to get them involved in more than just like, 'okay when you’re in the classroom you’re going to do this, and when you leave the classroom you forget about it'.”

Ultimately, teachers hope these projects will have a longer lasting impact once the projects have been presented.

"Because of the work they’ve done, somebody's day is going to be better," said Murphy. "Somebody is going to have more awareness of an issue that they might be able to help with."

And students said they want to be a part of the change.

"We may have a chance to help people," said seventh grader, John Nguien.

The presentations will be at the middle school from 6:30 to 8:30 Tuesday night, and the event is free and open to the public.

"It will help raise awareness in for our community, and for whoever comes tonight," said Malik.