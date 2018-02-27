× Bridgeport police investigate homicide after man found shot dead inside inn room

BRIDGEPORT — Bridgeport police are investigating after they say a man was found shot dead inside Sunny Side Inn.

Around 11:30 p.m. Monday, police got the call of shots fired inside room #12 inside the Inn at 145 Lake Street.

When officers arrived, they found a middle-aged black man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to identify the man.

Bridgeport police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Heanue at 203-581-5242 or call 203-576-TIPS.

Police say this is the city’s 4th homicide of the year.