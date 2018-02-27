× East Haven PD: Man arrested following threats to blow up house

EAST HAVEN — Police said Michael Nettis, 43, was arrested after police said he made threats to blow up a home.

On February 24, around 2:10 p.m., East Haven Police Department said they were dispatched to a residence on Lenox Street.

Police said they received a call from a female stating she was at her sister’s house babysitting and she had left the residence briefly, and returned to the home to find it filled with a strong odor of natural gas.

“Upon officer’s arrival, they spoke with the caller who explained that when she returned to the house, she was advised by another occupant in the house that he was in the shower when Nettis entered the residence and turned on the gas stove without igniting the natural gas allowing it to fill the residence.”

Police said the other occupant in the house smelled the natural gas when he got out of the shower. Police said the other occupant immediately turned the gas off and opened all the windows to ventilate the residence.

“At around the same time this was happening, Nettis sent threatening text messages to his wife, with pictures of the gas knobs turned up, explaining what he did.”

Police said one message in a string of messages to his wife stated “I’m going to turn house into a bomb. Think I’m kidding. Everything is over as of today.”

The East Haven Fire Department responded to ventilate the residence and check the gas levels within the house.

Police said Nettis was arrested and charged with attempted arson in the first degree, threatening in the first degree, reckless endangerment in the first degree, and breach of peace in the second degree.

He is currently being held on $300,000 bond.