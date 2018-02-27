× Facebook’s shooter game at CPAC prompts backlash and apology

Facebook is facing a backlash after it showcased a virtual reality shooting game at a right-wing political conference on Friday, according to FOX News.

The tech company, which was already facing criticism from some quarters for donating funds to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), was criticized when a video was posted on Twitter of its demo of a virtual reality game called “Bullet Train,” which lets players use an imaginary gun to shoot players on a train.

The social media giant removed the demonstration game and one of its executives expressed “regret” over the CPAC incident, in the wake of growing scrutiny of all things gun-related after the Stoneman Douglas High School shooting left 17 dead and galvanized students nationwide to demand change.

Facebook is at CPAC and they have a VR shooting game pic.twitter.com/wmV23jezpN — Sean Morrow (@snmrrw) February 23, 2018

